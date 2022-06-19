Apple Store workers in Maryland become first in US to form union

Apple store workers near Baltimore have voted for a union, becoming the first organised outlet in the US in a landmark decision that could change the face of the tech giant’s retail operation.

Some 65 workers who voted at the Towson, Md, store had sided with the union, outnumbering anti-union votes 2 to 1. The bargaining unit includes about 100 workers and is affiliated with the International Association of Machinists.

The decision could spark a wider unionisation movement among Apple store workers, similar to the first Starbucks union vote last year that has since prompted nearly 300 other stores to file for elections.

The union victory is likely to breathe new life into the labor movement’s mission to organize Apple and the wider tech sector, which suffered a setback after a store in Atlanta canceled its election last month. Those workers, organized by the Communications Workers of America, blamed an alleged union-busting campaign by Apple and said it planned to re-file for an election later.