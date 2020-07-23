App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus vaccine | Pfizer’s US deal sets price cap for other manufacturers: Report

The Pfizer deal at roughly $2 billion deal translates into per dose price of $20. Competitors will, therefore, be forced to offer their coronavirus vaccine in a similar price range

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

With a $1.95 billion deal in place to supply 100 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine to the United States at $20 a dose, makers Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech have effectively set a price cap for other pharmaceutical manufacturers looking to supply COVID-19 vaccine.

Other manufacturers will now have to stick closer to the per-dose price range set by Pfizer if they want to stay competitive, as per a Bloomberg report.

Pfizer’s spokesperson Sally Beatty told the publisher that the company’s $19.50 per dose price point works out to 30 percent lower than the seasonal flu vaccine for a two-dose course (~$40) and “takes into account public health requirements during the pandemic.”

With the ball in others’ courts now, unless rivals present more effective and less side-effective options, the price will stick – especially for products that require similar dosage strength, it noted.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Beatty said Pfizer would not rely on taxpayer dollars for development or manufacture of its vaccine candidate, rather pushing risk on the market. The company has four experimental vaccines under development with Germany’s BioNTech.

Notably, while the US has secured 100 million doses of the vaccine candidate, payment will be subject to the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). It is also looking to acquire another 500 million doses which will be “under separate negotiation terms,” as per Beatty.

Pfizer is banking on demand for the vaccines to bag in profits. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli said windfall could be more than $15 billion in revenues for the company. Fazeli also agreed that Pfizer’s price would act as the ceiling, possibly lowering prices elsewhere.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #Covid-19 #Pfizer #pharma

