172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|coronavirus-vaccine-hindustan-syringes-to-raise-production-to-1-billion-to-meet-demand-5765641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus vaccine | Hindustan Syringes to raise production to 1 billion to meet demand

India, a country of over 1.3 billion people, has so far recorded over 33.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices is ramping up production of auto-disable syringes to 1 billion a year, in order to meet the massive demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company will raise production of auto-disable syringes to an annual capacity of 1 billion in the first half of 2021 from the existing 700 million, according to a Mint report.

The company, which currently has 50 million syringes in stock, is preparing a stockpile of around 140 million by the end of 2020, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

"We have received orders from UNICEF to increase our supply of immunisation AD syringes to the organisation to around 300 million," Hindustan Syringes managing director Rajiv Nath said, as quoted by Mint.

The company can be ready with 100 million of these syringes for COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2020 if the government places a request.

"We are waiting on the Indian government to start creating a stockpile of syringes as being done by other countries," Nath said.

India, a country of over 1.3 billion people, has so far recorded over 33.8 lakh (3.38 million) cases of the novel coronavirus.

Experimental COVID-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are currently undergoing human trials in India.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.