Coronavirus vaccine | Hindustan Syringes to raise production to 1 billion to meet demand

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices is ramping up production of auto-disable syringes to 1 billion a year, in order to meet the massive demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company will raise production of auto-disable syringes to an annual capacity of 1 billion in the first half of 2021 from the existing 700 million, according to a Mint report.

The company, which currently has 50 million syringes in stock, is preparing a stockpile of around 140 million by the end of 2020, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"We have received orders from UNICEF to increase our supply of immunisation AD syringes to the organisation to around 300 million," Hindustan Syringes managing director Rajiv Nath said, as quoted by Mint.

The company can be ready with 100 million of these syringes for COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2020 if the government places a request.

"We are waiting on the Indian government to start creating a stockpile of syringes as being done by other countries," Nath said.

India, a country of over 1.3 billion people, has so far recorded over 33.8 lakh (3.38 million) cases of the novel coronavirus.

Experimental COVID-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are currently undergoing human trials in India.