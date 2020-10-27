Coronavirus vaccine | Cadila Healthcare planning to boost production capacity

Drugmaker Cadila Healthcare, which is developing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, is working on increasing its production capacity.

Cadila Healthcare is planning to hire contract manufacturers for 50-70 million doses of its vaccine, which is an addition to its own capacity of 100 million, Managing Director Sharvil Patel told Bloomberg.

"We're just waiting for phase II to push that part of the process," Patel said.

"We have a lot of interest from people who want to use it for other countries and we will license it out for other markets and countries so we can have more manufacturing beyond India," he added.

The Ahmedabad-based company's ZyCoV-D, a plasmid DNA vaccine, is in the second stage of clinical trials. Cadila Healthcare also manufactures remdesivir, an anti-viral medicine used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The government plans to vaccinate 20-25 crore by July 2021, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on October 4. The country has reported over 79 lakh (7.9 million) cases of COVID-19 and nearly 1.2 lakh (120,000) deaths as of October 27.

Cadila Healthcare might begin recruiting over 30,000 individuals for the final stage of clinical trials in December if Phase 2's results are promising. According to Patel, the process might take two to three months and he thinks delays from regulators are unlikely.

"The regulators themselves are working faster, which is a good thing," Patel said.

Patel told Bloomberg he wasn’t worried about delivery and cold-chain storage bottlenecks since inoculation will initially be restricted to high-risk areas.

"It should be manageable," he said, adding that Cadila's doses will have low cold-chain storage requirements, which means they would be easier to transport. "It's going to be a couple of years process," Patel said.

