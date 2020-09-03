172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|coronavirus-update-dilip-kumars-brother-ehsan-khan-dies-due-to-covid-19-5792221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus Update | Dilip Kumar's brother Ehsan Khan dies due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan breathed his last late night on September 2 due to coronavirus

PTI
Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for coronavirus in August, has died, according to the Bollywood star's family friend, Faisal Farooqui. He was 90.

The cinema icon's two brothers, Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

While Aslam Khan, 88, passed away on August 21, Ehsan Khan breathed his last late night on September 2 due to coronavirus, Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating the duo, told PTI. Farooqui took to Kumar's official Twitter account to confirm the news.

Close

"Dilip saab's youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Please pray for them (sic)," the tweet read. In March, Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under "complete isolation" and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On September 2, the coronavirus caseload in Maharashtra rose to 8,25,739, while the death toll reached 25,195.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 11:04 am
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.