Coronavirus update: COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 91.77 lakh, 37,975 new cases reported

India saw 37,975 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 91.77 lakh, while the recoveriescrossed 86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to91,77,840 and the death toll climbed to1,34,218 with 480 new fatalities, including 121 from the national capital alone, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fourteenthconsecutive day.There are4,38,667active cases of coronavirus infection in the country ason datewhich comprises 4.78per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,04,955 pushing the national recovery rate to93.76per cent, while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.46 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed90 lakh onNovember 20.

According to the ICMR, over13.36 crore samples have been tested up to November 23 with 10,99,545 samples being tested on Monday.

The 480 new fatalities include 121 from Delhi,47 from West Bengal, 30 from Maharashtra,28 from Haryana, 24 from Karnataka, 23 each from Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and 22 from Kerala.

A total of 1,34,218 deathshave been reported so far in the country including 46,653from Maharashtra followed by 11,678 fromKarnataka,11,622from Tamil Nadu, 8,512fromDelhi,8,072 from West Bengal, 7,582from Uttar Pradesh,6,948 fromAndhra Pradesh,4,631 fromPunjab and3,876from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wisedistribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.