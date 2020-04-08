Coronavirus | Trump changes tack, praises Modi after India lifts hydroxychloroquine ban

In a marked shift in stance, US President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “was really good” when he spoke to him for the supply of hydroxychloroquine and indicated that he understood India's position.

This comes a day after Trump warned of “retaliation” if India did not lift the export ban on hydroxychloroquine.

"I bought millions of doses (of hydroxychloroquine). More than 29 million. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, a lot of it (hydroxychloroquine) comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it? He was Great. He was really good. You know they put a stop because they wanted it for India. But there is a lot of good things coming from that." Trump told Sean Hannity of the Fox News.

You can listen to the conversation between Hannity and Trump in this video after 8 minutes and 40 seconds:

Trump also said that the US has bought 29 million doses of the anti-malarial drug which he is touting as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

India is a major producer and supplier of the drug which is also used to relieve pain for autoimmune condition rheumatoid arthritis.

The export ban was driven by the need to take stock of the domestic requirements of the drug. India lifted the ban on April 7 and said it would supply those orders already placed and to countries when the need arises, including neighbours Nepal and Sri Lanka.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “Our first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of our own people. In order to ensure this, some temporary steps were taken to restrict exports of a number of pharmaceutical products.”

“In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic,” said Srivastava.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment of COVID-19 patients and testing on more than 1,500 patients is currently on in New York.

India manufactures 70 percent of the world's supply of hydroxychloroquine, according to Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) secretary-general Sudarshan Jain.

The country has a production capacity of 40 tonnes of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) every month, implying 20 crore tablets of 200 mg each.

(With inputs from PTI)