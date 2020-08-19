172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|coronavirus-treatment-dr-reddys-launches-avigan-favipiravir-tablets-in-india-5727731.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus treatment | Dr Reddy's launches Avigan (Favipiravir) tablets in India

Dr Reddy's said Avigan has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on August 19 announced the launch of Avigan (Favipiravir) tablets, used for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in India.

"The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd that grants Dr Reddy's the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India," the drug major said in a regulatory filing.

Dr Reddy's said Avigan has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Close

"The need for high quality and efficacy, affordability and better disease management are key priorities for us. We believe that Avigan would provide an effective treatment option to the COVID-19 impacted patients in India,” M V Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.10 percent higher at Rs 4508.90 apiece on the BSE.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Drugs Controller General of India #Health

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.