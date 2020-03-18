App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 10:05 PM IST

Coronavirus to cause monthly loss of Rs 16,000 cr to Mumbai's economy: Report

Mumbai contributes roughly five percent to India’s total GDP. Of this, the service sector forms a vital chunk with an annual turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As coronavirus continues to spread across the world as well as in India, economists have warned of possible disruptions that it will cause to the economy.

In the last two weeks, at least 150 cases have been reported in India and three lives have been lost to COVID-19. Consequently, as a precautionary measure, malls, movie theatres, gyms, etc have been shut and employees have been asked to work from home wherever possible.

In addition, many events, such as the money-spinning Indian Premiere League (IPL), as well as numerous film shoots have been postponed indefinitely. Even temples, like the popular Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, have been shut for visitors.

With businesses, which shore up the GDP of Mumbai, shutting shop amid the coronavirus outbreak, the economy of the financial and commercial capital of the country is likely to take a significant hit.

Mumbai contributes roughly five percent to India's total GDP. Of this, the service sector forms a vital chunk, with an annual turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore. According to a report in The Indian Express, stalling even half of the service industry could lead to a loss of about Rs 16,000 crore per month.

The report suggested that as the coronavirus infection intensified in the last seven days, economists estimate a loss of business worth Rs 4,000 crore in the city.

Among businesses, the tourism and hospitality sectors seem to be the worst hit. The Federation of Hotel and Restaurants Association of India has claimed that clientele in restaurants has dropped by over 40 percent.

As far as tourism is concerned, Mumbai receives roughly two million foreign tourists every year, of which close to 40 percent come during the March to June period. A report by Mastercard pegged the total annual spend of these tourists at around $3.6 billion, which, as per the exchange rate, would amount to over Rs 26,000 crore every year.

This means, stopping the influx of international tourists for a month alone will result in an income loss of Rs 2,200 crore a month. This loss will be felt by airlines, hotels, malls, multiplexes, restaurants, etc.

Besides, the unorganised sector is also facing the pinch due to physical restrictions that have been imposed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. This includes Dharavi, which is the hub for small scale industries.

"Ninety percent of the businesses operating out of Dharavi are in turmoil. This outbreak has crushed all hopes of an economic revival," Zahid Khan, a member of the Dharavi Businessmen Welfare Association, told the newspaper.

Economists have warned that the downturn, which is not only affecting entrepreneurs but also hurting daily-wage workers, will only worsen if the situation continues for the next few weeks and that a turnaround for Mumbai's economy is unlikely, not without a government stimulus.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #mumbai

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

