you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Soothing music to help reduce your anxiety and beat this deafening silence

With the lockdown, there is a deafening silence and it can lead to a spike in anxiety. Here are some songs you can listen to help reduce your anxiety

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the lockdown, there is a deafening silence and it can lead to a spike in anxiety. Music, a heavenly, soul-cushioning sound has the ability to change our mood, soothe us and tamp down our anxiety levels. Here are some songs you can listen to help reduce your anxiety (Image: News18 Creative)
With the lockdown, there is a deafening silence and it can lead to a spike in anxiety. Music, a heavenly, soul-cushioning sound has the ability to change our mood, soothe us and tamp down our anxiety levels. Here are some songs you can listen to help reduce your anxiety

'Let your love be know' by U2 frontman Bono (Image: News18 Creative)

Don't stand so close to me by The Police and 1970 track, Isolation by John Lennon.
'Don’t stand so close to me' by The Police and 1970 track, 'Isolation' by John Lennon. (Image: News18 Creative)

'Get off my cloud' by The Rolling Stones and some bollywood music like 'Suhana safar aur ye mausam haseen' in the voice of Mukesh.
‘Get off my cloud’ by The Rolling Stones and some bollywood music like ‘Suhana safar aur ye mausam haseen’ in the voice of Mukesh. (Image: News18 Creative)

'Tanha tanha yahaan pe jeena' from movie Rangeela and 'Jag soona soona lage' from Om Shanti Om film.
‘Tanha tanha yahaan pe jeena’ from movie Rangeela and ‘Jag soona soona lage’ from Om Shanti Om film. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here is what the world is tuning in to.
Here is what the world is tuning in to. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.