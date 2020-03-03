App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus seen extending Europe's corporate recession into 2020

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are now expected to report a profit decline of 1.4% in the Jan-March quarter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Europe Inc is seen extending its earnings drought into 2020 with the latest Refinitiv data pointing to a fifth straight quarter of profit decline as companies continue to warn on the impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are now expected to report a profit decline of 1.4% in the Jan-March quarter, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

That's a sharp reversal from a 5% jump expected in early February.

Close
Fourth quarter earnings are now seen sliding 2.6%, a further deterioration from the 1.2% expected last week.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Europe #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.