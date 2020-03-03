Coronavirus seen extending Europe's corporate recession into 2020

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are now expected to report a profit decline of 1.4% in the Jan-March quarter.
Europe Inc is seen extending its earnings drought into 2020 with the latest Refinitiv data pointing to a fifth straight quarter of profit decline as companies continue to warn on the impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are now expected to report a profit decline of 1.4% in the Jan-March quarter, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.
That's a sharp reversal from a 5% jump expected in early February.
Fourth quarter earnings are now seen sliding 2.6%, a further deterioration from the 1.2% expected last week.
First Published on Mar 3, 2020 08:40 pm