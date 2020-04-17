Coronavirus scam: Gmail blocks over 18mn phishing emails

Google saw over 18 million daily malware and phishing emails related to coronavirus during the second week of April.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused panic among people, and miscreants have reportedly been taking undue advantage of the situation. Google said that these 18 million malware and phishing emails were on top of more than 240 million spam messages that it had seen related to COVID-19.

Google said its machine learning tools filter and block more than 99.9 percent of spam, phishing, and malware from reaching its users. These phishing emails, typically, “use both fear and financial incentives to create urgency to try to prompt users to respond,” Google’s blog post read.

The search engine giant also noted that these scam emails impersonate authoritative government organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) to solicit fraudulent donations or distribute download files that install backdoor malware.

To improve its filtering, Google has worked with WHO on implementing Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) that makes it difficult for hackers to impersonate the who.int domain while ensuring that legitimate emails from WHO get through it.

Google suggests users complete the security checkup on Gmail to improve their account security. Further, users are advised to avoid downloading files that they do not recognise, and instead, use Gmail’s built-in document preview. Other measures include checking for the correct URL and reporting phishing emails.