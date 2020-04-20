Coronavirus relief: Is charging interest during the RBI moratorium unfair?

Stuti Johri

On March 27, the Reserve Bank of India announced a

three-month moratorium on payment of current dues falling between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020. Designed as an accommodation for both individuals and corporate entities given loss of cash inflows due to the coronavirus and resulting standstill in economic activity, the moratorium was a welcome monetary policy measure.

All lending institutions were given the option to extend this moratorium to their borrowers. In the moratorium’s optionality, however, lay points of confusion and contention. Different lenders took different approaches – some offered the moratorium on an ‘opt-in’ basis, some chose the ‘opt-out’ route. Some offered it only to individual borrowers. The pain was felt hardest by NBFCs and MFIs who faced a liquidity squeeze as they were expected to extend the moratorium to their customers, but unable to avail the benefits themselves. While the RBI has since instituted measures (in the form of TLTRO 2.0) to cater specifically to the lack of access to liquidity faced by NBFCs and MFIs, it remains to be seen how effective these will be.

Another issue which emerged from the lack of clarity around the moratorium was the question of whether it would be applicable to those borrowers who had missed their scheduled payment obligations before the beginning of the moratorium, i.e. before March 1. This issue saw resolution in court, with it being held that account classification as on February 29 must remain until the end of the moratorium. Precedent was set in Anant Raj v Yes Bank Limited, and followed shortly thereafter in TransconSkycity and TransconIonica v ICICI Bank Limited.

Lending institutions are struggling

Initially, there was also some lack of clarity around whether interest would continue to accrue during the moratorium. The RBI clarified that interest shall continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the term loans during the moratorium period, and this was emphasised by the Delhi High Court too, in Anant Raj. And it is to this that petitioner Amit Sahni has taken issue in his motion to the Supreme Court. Sahni contends that interest accruals during the moratorium would unjustly enrich lending institutions. His plea states that the “state cannot enrich itself nor permit anyone to enrich from the pandemic”.

Sahni’s argument is compelling. If the RBI’s intention is truly to mitigate the burden of debt servicing brought about by disruptions on account of the pandemic, it might seem logical that they should waive any interest accruals during the moratorium to protect borrowers from that extra burden.

However, the terms of the moratorium, particularly those around provisioning, suggest that protecting the country’s financial system is equally important to the RBI. That banks and lending institutions are struggling right now and are likely to face systemic damage is undisputed. Various rating agencies have reflected this in revising their ratings and outlooks for banks and lending NBFCs. If lending institutions suffer in the form of asset quality deterioration, they will face a substantial liquidity crunch, potentially leading to a fall in the competitiveness of the financial system as a whole.

The coronavirus has forced us to reckon with many incredibly difficult choices, perhaps the most significant being the question of ‘lives vs livelihoods’ which governments continue to grapple with. It may seem that this is simply another such trade-off, of ‘individuals vs institutions’, but it may not be that straightforward. While CXOs may remain in a comfortable financial position in the face of a liquidity crunch, lending institutions may need to introduce pay cuts or worse, retrenchment measures, which would ultimately disempower more junior employees, who are also individuals worth protecting.

But even if we do agree that institutions and their employees are better equipped to deal with the financial implications of foregoing interest on payments due during the moratorium than are individuals who must pay such interest, how far can the state go to prevent institutions from benefitting from the pandemic?

Online grocery delivery services have admittedly benefitted an immense amount from the pandemic, in terms of customer acquisition (lower cost of marketing), and increase in the number of orders and average order values (higher revenues). Companies making cleaning supplies and hand sanitisers have made similar gains, as have technology giants. Auto insurance providers have also gained from the lockdown since the number of cars on the roads has reduced dramatically, leading to fewer accidents and therefore fewer claims. I wonder if it would be fair to strip these institutions of their earnings because of the circumstances in which they arose.

There will be winners and losers

One might argue that groceries, hygiene supplies and the internet are essential in this time, and that there has been no price arbitrage as far as they are concerned. However, lending institutions, and particularly banks, are also considered essential services. The moratorium is an optional service that borrowers can choose to avail by opting in or out, with the knowledge that a fee in the form of additional interest will be levied for availing this service.

The reality is that even in such dismal circumstances, there will be winners and losers. And although they may receive more interest than they otherwise would have during this time, lending institutions by no means emerge as winners. The interest received is unlikely to suffice for netting off asset quality losses. Many borrowers who are suffering from restricted cash inflows are unlikely to be able to suddenly make up for lost earnings in the short time between the lockdown being lifted and the end of the moratorium.

A few lending institutions have recognised this and taken initiatives to protect or support borrowers. For instance, some banks propose to allow those availing the moratorium to repay the outstanding amount in instalments over the three following months instead of as a lump sum in June. Whether waivers should be extended to certain borrowers at that time is a separate question altogether. Perhaps the RBI will, as it has been doing, deploy further measures in view of difficulties being faced at that stage.

Stuti Johri is an investment analyst at Trivantage Capital Management India Private Limited. The views are personal.