Coronavirus relief | Govt waives rent worth Rs 5cr for IT units operating from STPI centres

The Centre has decided to waive four months’ rental to information technology companies operating from Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centres, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) said.



IT units/ startups operating from 60 STPI Centers across India have been granted waiver from paying rental for period between 01.03.2020 and 30.06.2020.

This will benefit nearly 200 small & medium IT/ITeS units supporting 3000 direct jobs. @stpiindia #IndiaFightsCorona

— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 16, 2020

Prasad took to twitter to share the news, saying: “IT units/ startups operating from 60 STPI Centers across India have been granted waiver from paying rental for period between 01.03.2020 and 30.06.2020. This will benefit nearly 200 small & medium IT/ITeS units supporting 3000 direct jobs.” (sic)

MeitY also posted a link to the PIB release, detailing the specifics. As per the statement, the decision was taken to provide relief from payment of rental to the “small IT units” operating out of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

“MeitY has decided to provide rental waiver to these units housed in STPI premises in the country from March 1, 2020 till June 30, 2020, i.e. four months period as of now. Most of these units are either Tech MSMEs or startups,” it said.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

STPI is an autonomous society under MeitY and it has 60 centers across the country. This initiative will provide benefit to nearly 200 IT/ ITeS MSMEs, operating from these 60 STPI centers.

“The total cost of the rental waiver provided to these units during the four months period is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore. This effort is also in the larger interest of around 3,000 IT/ ITeS employees who are directly supported by these units,” it added.

Omkar Rai, Director General - STPI, also posted a series of tweets, saying: “In view of challenges thrown by #COVID19 outbreak, Govt today took a major decision to provide relief to STPI Incubatees (#MSME IT units/startups) operating out of all STPI India Centres pan India & waived off 4 months rental. It will benefit over 200 units.” (sic)

“STPI India is known for being industry friendly and the rental waiver carries forward relief measures to the industry and indirectly to its employees in this crisis situation. Government’s decision to waive off rentals (which was already deferred) for tech MSMEs & Startups operating from various #STPIINDIA centre is very timely & will certainly provide relief to the units facing huge challenges due to #COVID19 pandemic worldwide.” (sic)



In view of challenges thrown by #COVID19 outbreak, Govt today took a major decision to provide relief to #STPIIncubatees (#MSME IT units/startups) operating out of all #STPIINDIA Centres pan India & waived off 4 months rental. It will benefit over 200 units. @PMOIndia @RSPrasad https://t.co/UvVxgDm0kZ — Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) April 16, 2020

April 17 is the twenty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 13,387. Globally, there have been over 21.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.43 lakh people have died so far.