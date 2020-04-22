App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Zomato mandates use of Aarogya Setu app by delivery partners

The delivery partners will now be able to log in to their Zomato Delivery Partner app only if their phones have the Aarogya Setu app installed and running as a background process.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Zomato
Representative image: Zomato

Food delivery platform Zomato has made it mandatory for its delivery partners to install and use the recently launched Aarogya Setu app.

Deepinder Goyal, founder, Zomato, said, "Today, we’ve started mandating each of our delivery partners to install and use @SetuAarogya. The idea is to keep individuals, as well as the authorities, informed in case they have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus – to prevent further spread."

In his tweet earlier on April 22, Goyal said that in order to dissuade people from stepping out of their homes and to reassure users to have their essentials home delivered, the company will showcase that its delivery partners are using the app.

Close

track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

related news

The delivery partners will now be able to log in to their Zomato Delivery Partner app only if their phones have the Aarogya Setu app installed and running as a background process.

Goyal said that the latest move by the company has two main objectives. In case a delivery partner comes in contact with an infected person or visits a hotspot area, authorities will know at the earliest via the app. This will instantly enable Zomato to isolate the delivery partner and support him/her for quarantine and treatment. He added that in this way, a "user will also know for sure that whichever delivery partner is bringing their order to their doorstep is most likely safe and aware".

This is the first time, he added, that Zomato's delivery partners are being 'mandated' to do something, pointing out that the company's red T-shirts were also never made a must for employees.

Follow our full coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Aarogya Setu app #Business #coronavirus #India #Zomato

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.