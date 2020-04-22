Coronavirus pandemic | Zomato mandates use of Aarogya Setu app by delivery partners

Food delivery platform Zomato has made it mandatory for its delivery partners to install and use the recently launched Aarogya Setu app.



We are also going to showcase that our delivery partners are using the Aarogya Setu app so that it gives our users confidence to get their essentials home delivered, and not step out. [7/n]

Deepinder Goyal, founder, Zomato, said, "Today, we’ve started mandating each of our delivery partners to install and use @SetuAarogya. The idea is to keep individuals, as well as the authorities, informed in case they have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus – to prevent further spread."

In his tweet earlier on April 22, Goyal said that in order to dissuade people from stepping out of their homes and to reassure users to have their essentials home delivered, the company will showcase that its delivery partners are using the app.

The delivery partners will now be able to log in to their Zomato Delivery Partner app only if their phones have the Aarogya Setu app installed and running as a background process.

Goyal said that the latest move by the company has two main objectives. In case a delivery partner comes in contact with an infected person or visits a hotspot area, authorities will know at the earliest via the app. This will instantly enable Zomato to isolate the delivery partner and support him/her for quarantine and treatment. He added that in this way, a "user will also know for sure that whichever delivery partner is bringing their order to their doorstep is most likely safe and aware".

This is the first time, he added, that Zomato's delivery partners are being 'mandated' to do something, pointing out that the company's red T-shirts were also never made a must for employees.