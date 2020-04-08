App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Worker shortage leads to 25-30% salary spike for daily wagers

The dual impact of labour shortage and the nationwide lockdown has caused worries for FMCG companies who are seeing demand spike for consumer goods and packaged foodstuff

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Labourers stand in a queue to load sacks of grocery items onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)
Representative Image: Labourers stand in a queue to load sacks of grocery items onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Even as the coronavirus lockdown has led to a spike in demand of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and packaged foodstuff, companies are facing an acute shortage of truck drivers and labourers, The Economic Times reported.

Wages of labourers, truckers and delivery staff—needed to load, transport and distribute these goods - have also jumped by 25-30 percent in the last 15 days, the report said.

The compensation for the contractual labour has magnified even more, Mayank Shah, Category Head at Parle Products, told the paper.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

The daily movement of trucks has slumped to less than 10 percent of usual as per the All India Motor Transport Congress – which represents 1 crore truckers, Bloomberg reported. Additionally, more than 70 percent of these drivers have moved back to their homes, far from their job locations, it said.

“Though the government has allowed movement of both essential and non-essential goods, the situation is very different at the ground level,” Naveen Kumar Gupta, secretary general of AIMTC - the largest grouping of transporters in India, told Bloomberg.

The impact of labour shortage and the nationwide lockdown is so acute that ITC, Parle, Dabur and Coca-Cola are functioning at only 10-15 percent production capacity.

“We suggest the Centre appeal to transport associations to help in charges and availability. Ground realities are different than what the Centre is notifying. Many local authorities are not allowing interstate movement of trucks,” Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director at Cornitos, told the paper.

FMCG giants like Marico, Britannia and ITC have now also tied up with e-commerce delivery firms such as Dominos, Zomato and Swiggy to enable last-mile delivery of essential items.

Truckers on the frontline

Meanwhile, the government is considering an insurance scheme for eight lakh truck drivers and assistants to reassure them of their safety amid the pandemic. The transport ministry is likely to announce this soon, as per another ET report.

The special insurance scheme, being set up by the Centre’s empowered groups and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). It will be for three-months (extendable if the lockdown extends) and will provide COVID-19, accident and death cover, it said.

As many as four lakh trucks ply daily with essential goods and the plan will cover the trucks' drivers and assistants, it added.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #demand-supply #FMCG #labourers #lockdown #Retail #transportation #Truck drivers

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.