Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Wonderla Holidays to temporarily close Hyderabad park

The decision, it said, has been taken in accordance with the safety and pre-cautionary guidelines outlined by the state government to prevent and contain the spread of new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays on March 16 said it has decided to temporarily close its Hyderabad park from 15-21 March due to the rising coronavirus scare in Telangana.

"In view of the emerging situation in the state of Telangana, consequent to the reported coronavirus cases, the company has decided to temporarily close the Hyderabad park from 15-21 March, 2020," it said in a filing to BSE.

A 46-year-old person from Telangana tested positive for coronavirus on March 15, taking the total number of cases to three in the state, health department officials said.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 11:50 am

#Business #company #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Hyderabad #India #Wonderla Holidays

