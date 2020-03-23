Coronavirus pandemic | TVS Motor halts manufacturing for 2 days

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, TVS Motor said it would close its manufacturing facilities and offices for two days starting from March 23.

"In view of COVID-19, for considering the safety and well being of its employees, TVS Motor Company as an interim measure has decided to shut operations at all its manufacturing facilities and offices for two days effective 23rd March 2020," the company said in a statement to stock exchanges.

(This copy will be updated with further developments.)