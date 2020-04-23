App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Transporters fear shortage of truck drivers

Supply of essential goods could take a hit if truckers flock to their villages

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Transporters fear that the population of truck drivers could reduce drastically once the nation-wide lockdown is lifted because many are eager to return to their home town, reported Times of India. A majority of these truck drivers were on highways when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 22.

"Some have already gone back to their villages and others are stranded on highways, waiting for the lockdown to be lifted so they can go back home," said Abhishek Gupta of Bombay Goods Transport Association. Transporters have appealed to truck drives to continue work so that the supply of essential goods remains unaffected.

Bal Malkit Singh of the All India Motor Transport Congress, a national body of transporters also said that there is a 'shortage' of truck drivers. "Whoever is available, has to be paid more to ply trucks," he said.

Close

The All India Motor Transport Congress, which represents nearly 90 lakh truck owners, had earlier written to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to say that essential services should also be provided to these truckers – who could neither reach their place of residence or native place due to the lockdown that was imposed on March 24.

related news

Meanwhile, All India Transporters Welfare Association is encouraging drivers to return to work.

Following a rapid rise in the coronavirus cases and the countrywide lockdown, demand for all staples and essentials has hit the supply chain snag and manufacturers of various goods are scrambling to keep pace.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Commodities #coronavirus #COVID19 #Essentials #lockdown #manufacturers #supply-chain #Truck drivers

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.