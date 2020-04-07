Coronavirus pandemic | Telecom players ask govt to permit self-KYC of new customers: Report

Amid the nationwide lockdown, telecom companies have sought the government's approval for a self-KYC process of issuing new SIM cards and port phone numbers digitally.

India is currently in a 21-day nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. This makes it impossible for customers to go to physical service centres and raise requests for new numbers or porting a number to another network.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has suggested a digital method of processing connection/porting requests, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Industry body COAI made the request in a letter addressed to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash, said the report.

Customers will have to provide their details on the service provider's website or app. A live photo, PoI & PoA (proof of identification & proof of address) will be recorded using a geo-tag and time stamp, the report added.

After the lockdown began, the COAI has said there was a 30% spike in internet traffic, as more people work from home and consume video content for entertainment, The Hindu reported.

The COAI on April 1 said there is no requirement of additional spectrum to maintain stability and quality of telecom networks.