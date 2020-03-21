App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Tata Motors scales down activities at Pune facility amid coronavirus outbreak

"We have been monitoring the situation closely and all data seem to point out that Maharashtra has been the most impacted," the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors on Friday said it has decided to rapidly scale down activities at its Pune site to get to skeletal operations by March 23 amid indications that the state has been the most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. In a late evening statement, the car maker also said it will be "ready for plant closure by Tuesday, if the situation warrants".

"We have been monitoring the situation closely and all data seem to point out that Maharashtra has been the most impacted," the company said.

Stating that in the interest of safety of employees in the state, the company has decided to "rapidly scale down activities at Pune site to get to skeletal operations by end of Monday and be ready for plant closure by end Tuesday if the situation warrants".

Close

Coronavirus has spread further across the country, endangering more lives every day.

related news

"In the light of these developments and in line with broad global consensus, as a community, we need to act early and adopt social distancing to help break the contagion and get ahead of the virus," Tata Motors said.

"We have taken various measure at a group level as well as at Tata Motors," it added.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, Maharashtra has reported 52 cases of coronavirus infection so far.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 11:15 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Tata Motors

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.