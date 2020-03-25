App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Tata Chemicals shuts operations in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

In a regulatory filing, the company said the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety and well-being of all the employees and stakeholders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Chemicals Ltd on March 24 said that the company has shut down its manufacturing operations in Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu following the coronavirus outbreak. The company has also scaled down its operations at Mithapur in Gujarat.

The company has also scaled down its operations at Mithapur in Gujarat.

"The company has shut down its manufacturing operations located at Mambattu-Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Sriperumbudur and Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) and scaled down its operations at Mithapur in Gujarat for the production of soda ash and cement," it said.

The decision came into effect from March 24, 2020.

"The company striving to ensure normalcy in the production and movements of Tata Salt and sodium bicarbonate which are essential inputs for food and pharma products," the filing said.

Tata Chemicals said, the duration of this shut down/scale down is uncertain at this point in time and the resumption of operations at these locations will depend upon the directives issued by the respective government authorities.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 213.50, higher by 6.14 percent over its previous close.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Business #coronavirus #India #Tamil Nadu #Tata Chemicals

