Coronavirus pandemic | Tata Chemicals shuts operations in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Tata Chemicals Ltd on March 24 said that the company has shut down its manufacturing operations in Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu following the coronavirus outbreak. The company has also scaled down its operations at Mithapur in Gujarat.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety and well-being of all the employees and stakeholders.

"The company has shut down its manufacturing operations located at Mambattu-Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Sriperumbudur and Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) and scaled down its operations at Mithapur in Gujarat for the production of soda ash and cement," it said.

The decision came into effect from March 24, 2020.

"The company striving to ensure normalcy in the production and movements of Tata Salt and sodium bicarbonate which are essential inputs for food and pharma products," the filing said.

Tata Chemicals said, the duration of this shut down/scale down is uncertain at this point in time and the resumption of operations at these locations will depend upon the directives issued by the respective government authorities.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 213.50, higher by 6.14 percent over its previous close.