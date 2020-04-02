App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Swiss hotel Le Bijou offers quarantine apartments for isolation in luxury

Guests can also avail of coronavirus tests for the price of $500 along with twice-daily nurse visits for $1,800 or a full-time nurse at $4,800 a day

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic has stopped most services, including the hospitality industry, in many parts of the world. However, Swiss hotel brand Le Bijou is taking advantage of the ongoing outbreak too by offering what they call “quarantine apartments”.

While Switzerland has taken social distancing measures similar to many other countries, the government has not stopped hotels from operating. In this situation, Le Bijou has made apartments available ranging from $800-$2,000 a night.

Guests can also avail of coronavirus tests for the price of $500 along with twice-daily nurse visits for $1,800 or a full-time nurse at $4,800 a day.

The service was initiated when Alexander Hubner, CEO of Le Bijou, noticed more reservations being made for two weeks and longer on account of the virus. Many guests said their stays were being extended for quarantine purposes.

“We are a family-run SME trying to survive and save jobs for around 60 people, without filing for a government bailout,” a spokesman of the hotel said.

The spokesman also mentioned that the hotel has no common areas, so guests will only come into contact with anyone else if requested by them.

The hotel is also offering free stays for many healthcare workers who are working overtime, fighting the virus.

The spokesman also said the hotel can provide “safe and comfortable accommodations for those seeking it away from home and for local healthcare workers who need a place to rest free-of-charge,” and hence did not make sense to shut down.

When René Frey, CEO of travel guide publisher Rough Guides, left London for his home in Switzerland during the lockdown, he criticized the company stating that it was irresponsible, unethical and commercially wrong for the hotel to be operating during the pandemic.

When Frey criticized the $500 charge for the tests, the spokesman said there are any guests in the hotel that are not from the country and cannot avail of the country’s compulsory health care insurance. The charge also includes the cost of certified, personal health-care providers who will administer the COVID-19 test.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus

