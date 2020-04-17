App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Suspension of IPL to cost Rs 10,000 crore: Report

The BCCI on April 16 said that the T20 sports tournament will be "suspended indefinitely" and would commence only when it is "safe and appropriate"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/IPL
Image: Twitter/IPL

Suspending the Indian Premier League is going to cost the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) close to Rs 10,000 crore, says a report by Mint.

The number was arrived at after considering the huge international draw of the event, including franchise revenue, gate receipts, player fees, sponsorship, broadcast and media rights, travel costs and hospitality arrangement costs.

The BCCI on April 16 said that the T20 sports tournament will be "suspended indefinitely" and would commence only when it is "safe and appropriate".

Close

It added that the health and safety of the nation is the top priority and the BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential date.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the coronavirus lockdown till May 3.

Moneycontrol has earlier reported that broadcaster Star Sports is staring at close to Rs 1,600 crore in losses from what was already paid to BCCI and another Rs 2,100 crore of booked inventory that will now not come.

The IPL was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and was initially deferred till April 15 as COVID-19 situation began escalating in India and around the world.

It is not the only sporting event to have been hit by COVID-19. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Wimbledon championship, French Open, Formula 1 and NBA season have also been postponed.

Today is the 24th day of India’s nationwide lockdown. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 13,387. Globally, there have been over 21.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.43 lakh people have died so far.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #IPL #Sports

