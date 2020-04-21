Coronavirus pandemic| Study abroad consultants feel the pinch as foreign education takes a backseat

Swati Ray, a Kolkata-based education consultant whose firm helps students choose higher education institutions, has seen 20 cancellations over the past two weeks. Amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world, both students and parents do not want to risk going abroad for education. The impact: Companies like that of Ray are struggling to survive.

Almost 750,000 Indian students study abroad in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Assisting them in the journey of enrolling in a foreign university are study abroad consultants.

But the movement of students has come to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Popular study destinations like the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Italy are now the hotspots as far as COVID-19 is concerned. This has led to students looking to postpone their study abroad dreams.

What do study abroad firms do?

This industry, which is estimated to be Rs 3,000 crore, has both organised and unorganised players operating in the space. Charges range from Rs 10,000-60,000 for the services per student depending on the inclusions.

The study abroad firms offer a slew of services including which institute to choose as per the student’s grades/aptitude, filling up the forms and statement of purpose, preparing the resume and helping candidates for tests like GRE and TOEFL. Education consulting firms also help in sending the admission application form to the institutes concerned.

It is estimated that Indians spend Rs 47,000-50,000 crore every year on foreign education. This amount includes the institute fees, stay, books/library membership and travel.

How is the industry impacted?

Prateek Saxena who owns PS Education Abroad told Moneycontrol that business is down to zero since March 2020. While the academic session will only begin in September, Saxena said that it is highly unlikely that students will be ready to go.

Moneycontrol had reported that it will take 10-12 months for the study abroad market to revive among Indian students.

Only firms that pivot to allied fields, like offering online foreign education courses to Indian students, will be able to survive in this market.

The head of the pan-India overseas education consulting firm said that smaller entities are now getting open to merge with larger consultants.

“Some firms only offer options to study in places like Singapore, China and Australia. Since there won’t be any physical admissions to the institutes in these countries, survival will be a concern. Hence, M&A will also begin in the study abroad consulting space,” he added.

By January 2021, it is estimated that a large proportion (1,000 plus firms) of the unorganised players in this industry will be out of business.