Coronavirus pandemic | Startups, tech companies may postpone hiring for a quarter: Report

Facing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, several startups and technology companies have paused recruitment for at least a quarter, according to a report by The Economic Times.

India is in a nationwide lockdown till April 14 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A few large technology services providers have not changed their existing recruitment, said the ET report.

But job offers for freshers, are likely to be put on hold for a couple of months, analysts told the publication. Freshers usually join organisations between April and June.

“Almost 50 percent of ongoing interviews, new requirements, onboardings have stopped for the last two weeks now, particularly in the IT sector,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of staffing agency Xpheno.

Karanth added that the lockdown will delay both virtual interviews of potential employees and onboarding of new recruits.

Shweta Harikrishnan, HR director of HackerEarth, told the paper that companies are looking to fill in vacancies for crucial roles, but are not recruiting for new roles.

“We have already started seeing startups and SMBs withdraw their offers and put on hold fresh candidate hiring,” Harikrishnan said.

HR executives said remote hiring, which includes online tests and video interviews, could change the hiring process in the future.

In India, over 700 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths have been recorded so far.