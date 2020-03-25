App
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Some Indian ports declare force majeure, could delay crude discharge: Sources

The federal shipping ministry has issued a letter allowing ports to use the COVID-19 pandemic as valid grounds to declare force majeure clause, according to a notification seen by Reuters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Some ports in India including those owned by Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd have declared force majeure after the world's third biggest economy announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, documents seen by Reuters showed.

Adani Ports and the shipping ministry could not be reached immediately for comments.

Close

Declaration of force majeure could delay discharge of crude vessels, an Indian refining source told Reuters.

"Though FM is declared, some operations are continuing. Ports will not be responsible for any delay and any other thing as per the notification of Adani," said the source.

Ports services are categorised as essential services so port authorities are continuing with minimal operations, the source added.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Economy #India #Indian ports #Shipping industry

