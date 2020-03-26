Coronavirus Pandemic | Senior citizens, widows, divyangs to get Rs 1,000 through DBT: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on March 26, announced a slew of measures for the benefit of those who have been most affected by the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For the benefit of poor senior citizens, widows and divyangs (persons with disabilities), Sitharaman announced cash transfer of Rs 1,000, to be given in two installments over the next three months.

At least three crore people in these categories will benefit from the move. The sum of money will be disseminated through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In addition, Sitharaman announced a cash transfer, through DBT, in eight parts – Farmers, MNREGA, widows, poor pensioners, divyang, women under Jan Dhan Yojana, women and households under Ujjwala scheme, self-help groups for women especially under the livelihood mission, organised sector workers under EPFO, construction workers, and district mineral funds.

On the intervening night of March 24-25, the prime minister had announced a nation-wide lockdown to be enforced for 21 days in order to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus. In his address to the nation, he had urged people to strictly exercise social distancing and follow government advisories.

At least 645 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in India, while the death toll has risen to 13.