App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Samsung, LG to provide preventive kits, other electronic products to hospitals in India

LG Electronics India on Tuesday said it has also partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to sponsor one million meals to migrant labourers and daily wage workers, who are struggling amid the 21-day lockdown in the country.

To help authorities and people increase preparedness against Covid-19, electronic majors Samsung and LG have pledged to offer products and protective equipment like surgeon gown, face masks, glove, refrigerators, water purifiers, among others, to hospitals.

LG Electronics India on Tuesday said it has also partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to sponsor one million meals to migrant labourers and daily wage workers, who are struggling amid the 21-day lockdown in the country.

"With the rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19, LG has taken a pledge to support India's fight against the pandemic. LG is committed to offer active support to people in need in this current situation," it said in a statement.

Close

LG Electronics India will donate products like water purifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators and TVs to the hospitals for their quarantine/isolation wards, covering 50 state and district hospitals across the country.

related news

Samsung India, on the other hand, will provide preventive kits to hospitals, which includes a surgeon gown, face mask, gloves, preventive eye wear, hood cap and shoe cover.

It will also provide infra-red thermometers and public addressal systems that can be used by the authorities at hospitals and other facilities, along with air purifiers in medical facilities.

The India unit of Samsung said it will also support local police by providing cooked food packets to local communities around its manufacturing facility.

"Samsung is committed to work together with the people of India in this hour of difficulty. Over the last few days, our teams have engaged round-the-clock with various governments, local authorities, and healthcare professionals to prepare a broad and meaningful strategy to win this battle together,” Samsung India in a statement.

COVID-19 infection, which originated in Wuhan in China, has spread across the world and claimed around 34,000 lives. Countries like South Korea, Spain, Italy, Iran and the US have been badly hit.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,251, while the death toll touched 32. To combat the spread, the government had announced a 21-day lockdown that ends on April 14.

Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the covid-19 pandemic in India. Tata Trusts & Tata group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore - by far the highest by any corporate. Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani has also committed a further Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 fund, topping up over the multi-crore initiative of India's first coronavirus hospital, meals to the needy, and fuel to emergency vehicles.

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has committed Rs 100 crore, while a number of other companies are also extending support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India.

"In these precarious and uncertain times, LG India believes in helping and supporting the Government & citizen of India with a meaningful contribution. Our initiative is designed to help those in need and contribute to society, at this critical juncture in a positive way. We will further monitor the situation and accordingly align our CSR endeavours," LG Electronics India MD Young Lak Kim said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #electonics kits #LG #Samsung

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.