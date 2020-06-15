Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary and 39 other employees, including a group of executive directors, who were posted at the company’s head office at Lodhi Road in New Delhi, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, The Financial Express reported.

According to the report, all the COVID-19 positive employees are asymptomatic and are under home quarantine, except two who had to be hospitalised.

On June 3, the state-run steelmaker had said five of its employees had been found to be COVID-19 positive since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the report said, citing a company statement. The infected employees were immediately asked to home quarantine themselves, it said.

After finding COVID-19 cases in the office, the company had engaged a government-appointed agency to carry out extensive fumigation for two days starting with June 3. However, the number of infected persons only kept on increasing.

Now, the report confirmed around 40 employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On June 10, SAIL’s Director (Personnel) Atul Srivastava died at Apollo Hospital, the reason of which was attributed to cardiac arrest by SAIL.

The next day, SAIL said Srivastava was admitted to Apollo Hospital, with which it has tied up to provide healthcare services to its employees and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He also had high fever for the past few days.

However, Srivastava's COVID-19 test report had come negative, the company said.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, SAIL has now come out with a number of dos and don’ts for its employees, like restricting movement to floors other than their workplace, eating lunch together, etc. The company has also tied-up with two renowned private hospitals to facilitate testing of employees who require the same, the report added.

