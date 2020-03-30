App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Rumours of declaration of emergency fake, clarifies Indian Army

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has also denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. While the government has announced a lockdown of 21 days till April 14, rumours of an extended shutdown with the declaration of emergency have been floating around.

The Indian Army has clarified that message is fake. “Fake & malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April & employment of Indian Army, veterans, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme to assist the civil admin [sic],” the Indian Army’s statement as reported by ANI.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has also denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown. "There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless," the government stated.

Also Read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

During the lockdown, essential services will be available and citizens can only venture out in case of any emergency.

The government has also launched a WhatsApp chatbot called MyGov Corona HelpDesk.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus India #Covid-19

