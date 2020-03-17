Coronavirus pandemic: Retailers assure of stocks as pulses, cooking oil fly off the shelves in Mumbai

The fast-spreading Coronavirus has panicked shoppers who are braving long lines and crowded parking lots to stock up on groceries and other essential items.

People are rushing to stock up essentials on the back of the Coronavirus pandemic as they feel that the government may intensify measures to fight against COVID-19.

For instance, a leading retailer's outlet on Mumbai's Peddar Road had long queues on the morning of March 17. In demand are essentials such as pulses and cooking oil.

“I went to two stores but at both the places I was not able to find cooking oil and lentils and most of the shelves are empty,” said a customer from Mumbai.

This development comes after the Maharashtra government urged people to stay indoors, shutting down malls and restaurants. Companies are also allowing work from home for employees to contain the spread of COVID-19.

When Moneycontrol reached out to Future Group which owns Big Bazaar, their executive said, “We have gauged the demand and we are well stocked up to replenish the empty shelves. We do not see any shortfall in grocery.”

Online demand surge

Not only offline stores, online grocery stores such as Bigbasket and Grofers are also seeing a rise in demand for staples and packaged food items.

“Our supply chains have not faced issues so far, and we are working closely with our manufacturers to make products on our platform available to our customers, at the right prices,” said Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder & CEO, Grofers.

In an e-mailed response to Moneycontrol’s query on the shortage of essentials, Bigbasket said, ”Although we faced some disruption in the last 3 days, we have taken corrective action and have geared up for supplies to meet the increased demand. Increased demand is in essentials such as staples, atta & dal, fruits and vegetables we are in control because the predominant share is from our private label products. We are not facing shortages in FMCG branded products except in the case of sanitisers. In effect, supply will not be an issue.”

With the general populace in metros on high alert for social distancing, the online stores have reported an increase in sales as compared to walk-in stores.

More than one hundred people in India have already been reportedly tested positive for the deadly disease and both State and Central governments are urging people to stay indoors as much possible to avoid the risk of contracting the disease.

The Novel Coronavirus has killed more than 6,000 people globally, including three in India.