Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences’ much touted coronavirus drug, is reportedly set to be “widely available” in India by June-end as domestic players step up production.

Gilead signed license agreements for production and sale with Indian drugmakers in May while the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the drug in June. India-based licensees Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Mylan, Hetero and Zydus Cadila are, however, yet to receive the green signal from DCGI.

A senior executive at one of the drugmakers told Business Standard that test batches are yet to checked for stability by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), but if things “go well”, then approval “can come in eight to 10 days, and the drug will be available in the market by the end of this month.”

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Once locally available, it would cost Rs 55,000 for an 11-dose course per patient (Rs 5,000 per dose), the source added. This would be significantly lower than the rate currently being imported from Bangladesh – as much as Rs 10,000 per vial.

The competitive prices seem more likely as domestic pharmaceutical companies claim capability to produce the drug without active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) import from China, it added. Bangladesh imports the APIs for Remdesivir from China.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Remdesivir, which has been found to reduce hospital stay of patients, is the only drug authorised for COVID-19 treatment in the United States. At present, it is only being used for severely-ill patients under “restricted emergency use” in India.

Another licensee added that competitive pricing would be possible depending on demand and supply. “Today a patient is paying between Rs 35,000-60,000 a day in hospitals. This drug reduces at least three to four days of one’s hospital stay. In that way, the drug will pay for itself,” he said.

A Gilead spokesperson told the paper the timeline for the drug in India would depend on the licensees. “(It is) … a process that Gilead does not control. Our individual licensees will also file applications with the CDSCO to manufacture and sell remdesivir, while waiving the requirement for undertaking local clinical trials,” the spokesperson had said.

CDSCO meanwhile stated that despite wanting to bring the drug to Indian markets soon, “one has to weigh the safety and do a risk-benefit analysis in such a critical situation.”

Industry sources added that if the DCGI does not make its decision by next week, the next set of data would take another 60 days to generate, the report added.