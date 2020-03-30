Coronavirus pandemic | Reliance Industries contributes Rs 500cr towards PM-CARES fund

Reliance Industries (RIL) on March 30 said it is donating Rs 500 crore towards the PM-CARES fund. The company said in a statement that it is contributing an additional Rs 5 crore each towards the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in order to lend them support amid the ongoing outbreak.

The PM-CARES fund was created in order to strengthen the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently appealed to citizens to make donations to the fund.

- Contribution of Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES fund- Contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra- Contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Gujarat- India’s first 100 bed exclusive COVID-19 Hospital geared up in just two weeks to handle coronavirus patients- To provide 50 lakh free meals in the next 10 days across India, with plans to provide more such meals in newer areas- One lakh masks daily for health-workers and caregivers- Thousands of personal protective equipment (PPEs) daily for health-workers and caregivers- Free Fuel across the country to notified emergency response vehicles- Jio seamlessly connecting nearly 40 crore individuals and thousands of organisations daily on its telecom backbone via ‘work from home’, ‘study from home’ and ‘health from home’ initiatives

- Reliance Retail providing Essential supplies daily for millions of Indians via stores and home deliveries

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, "We are confident that India will conquer the coronavirus crisis sooner rather than later. The entire Reliance Industries team is with the nation in this hour of crisis and will do everything to win this battle against COVID-19."

The company had also undertaken many other steps, earlier this month, as part of its multi-pronged prevention, mitigation, and ongoing support strategy. The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has already set up a dedicated 100-bed centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai, for patients who test positive for COVID-19.

