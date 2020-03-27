Coronavirus pandemic | RBI cuts repo rate by 75 bps to 4.40%, advances MPC meet to March 24-27

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 27 cut the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 percent versus 5.15% earlier.

The monetary policy committee advanced its meet to March 24-26-27 and voted by 4:2 majority to reduce the policy repo rate.

"Decided to address media virtually to ensure social distancing in these times. MPC voted for a sizable reduction in repo rate and maintaining accommodative stance," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) has been cut by 90 bps to 4%.

One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on March 26 a Rs 1.7-lakh crore stimulus package with a slew of measures under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan scheme.

On October 4, the RBI cut its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.15 percent and triggered hopes for cheaper loans during the festival season.

However, on December 5, the RBI maintained status quo for the first time in FY20. All six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted in favour of the pause, leaving the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent. The repo rate was lowered by 135 basis points in five back-to-back cuts between February-October 2019.