you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 50% consumers quit smoking during lockdown: Report

The survey revealed that over half of those who were interviewed had quit smoking during the ongoing lockdown while nearly 30 percent had reduced their daily consumption.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

During the lockdown period in India, the consumption of cigarettes has taken a hit. A survey of over 100 smokers, conducted by IIFL Securities, found that around 58 percent respondents have quit smoking following the implementation of the nationwide lockdown related to novel coronavirus or COVID-19. Of these, 73 percent smokers do not plan to start smoking again once the lockdown is lifted.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended until May 3, The step was taken in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (or COVID-19) pandemic which broke out late in December last year in China.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

Close

Following the announcement, only sale of essential items/goods was permitted during the lockdown. Cigarettes comes under the non-essential goods category and as a result sales were impacted in a significant way.

related news

Also Read | A cigarette a day can keep coronavirus away? French researchers test if nicotine can prevent COVID-19

Even the home ministry, in its revised lockdown guidelines, noted that the sale of tobacco is strictly banned.

The report noted that unlike other essential goods, cigarettes are a 'habit-driven, daily consumption item' and is among those things that many consumers wish to quit.

The survey revealed that over half of those who were interviewed had quit smoking during the ongoing lockdown while nearly 30 percent had reduced their daily consumption.

Also Read | Coronavirus fallout: Smokers, tipplers affected as cigarettes, liquor being sold at exorbitant prices

The reasons could be many, ranging from lack of availability to the stocks being sold at much higher prices during the lockdown.

Once the lockdown lifts, the survey "indicates that consumption could be 45 percent lower than pre-lockdown consumption."

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India

