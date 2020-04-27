Coronavirus pandemic: Now, Haryana govt will deliver cash at your doorstep

In the global fight against coronavirus, everyone is putting in their best efforts to make a difference. In an initiative to make the lives of people simpler in the middle of a lockdown imposed across India to curb the spread of the infection, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana has launched a new website that enables residents to get money delivered at their doorstep. They can book time slots with the banks as per convenience. The new website link can be accessed here.

Visit the website https://bankslot.haryana.gov.in/



Click on the option ‘Book Your Bank Slot.’



A new page will be open as soon as clicking on ‘Book Your Bank Slot.’



Customers need to fill details like: Name, Mobile number, IFSC, date and requested time for the appointment.



Customers can apply for a bank slot after filling all the details.



New page will again open with confirmation of the slot. In soft copy format or printed this needs to be saved.





Visit the website https://bankslot.haryana.gov.in/



Click on ‘Apply Postal Bank Service.’



A new page will appear and customers need to fill details like: Name, Mobile number, amount, address, name of the district and city, and pin code.



Customers with Aadhaar linked accounts can only apply for this service.



For cash delivery minimum amount required is Rs 1000 and maximum limit has to be Rs 10,000.



A total of 2,228 bank requests and 988 cash delivery service requests have been received by the Haryana government through this website.

The 'HelpMe' mobile app was unveiled by Khattar on April 25, which helps in providing necessary services to people.