you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Nike to close all stores in US and several other countries

Nike stores in Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be closed from March 16 to 27, the company said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Nike Inc said on Sunday it is closing all of its stores in the United States and several other countries to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Nike stores in Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be closed from March 16 to 27, the company said in a statement.

However, Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.

"We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home," it added.

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc, which owns brands including Anthropologie and Free People, said on Saturday it was closing all its consumer stores worldwide until at least March 28.

However, retailers including Macy's Inc, Saks Fifth Avenue and Gap Inc's Banana Republic sent notices to shoppers last week saying they were open for business in a move to stem losses due to a steep drop in-store traffic.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Nike #world

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.