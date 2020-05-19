App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Natco Pharma donates chloroquine tablets for global trials

The trial will examine whether the anti-malarial drug can protect essential healthcare workers from COVID-19 virus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Tuesday said it has donated chloroquine phosphate tablets through its marketing partner in the US to support a global clinical trial conducted by CROWN Collaborative in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The trial will examine whether the anti-malarial drug can protect essential healthcare workers from COVID-19 virus.

The company has donated the tablets through Rising Pharmaceuticals.  Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis is the clinical coordinating center for this trial, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Close

COVID-19 Research Outcomes Worldwide Network (CROWN) Collaborative, is testing whether the anti-malaria drug chloroquine can prevent COVID-19 infection or decrease its severity in frontline healthcare workers, it added.

related news

For the study, chloroquine will be donated to the US arm of the chloroquine repurposing to health-workers for novel coronavirus mitigation clinical trials, Natco Pharma said.

The collaborative and the trial are funded by the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, an initiative with contributions from an array of public and philanthropic donors, including Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Natco Pharma said.

The trial aims to include at least 30,000 subjects across the frontline healthcare workers, it added.

Natco has been supplying anti-malarial chloroquine phosphate tablets, a United States Food and  Drug Administrtion (USFDA) approved drug, through its marketing partner to the US since 2011, the filing said.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 602.80 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.91 percent from its previous close.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #Natco Pharma

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | More than five lakh elective surgeries pending at Indian hospitals: Report

Coronavirus crisis | More than five lakh elective surgeries pending at Indian hospitals: Report

India's 'mammoth' COVID-19 package much smaller than it seems, says Fitch Solutions

India's 'mammoth' COVID-19 package much smaller than it seems, says Fitch Solutions

Tractor makers look to scale up production on strong demand: Report

Tractor makers look to scale up production on strong demand: Report

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.