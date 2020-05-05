Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai doctors try Biocon and Roche's drugs on critical COVID-19 patients: Report

Pharmaceutical companies Biocon and Roche have joined the race to come up with a drug to combat the novel coronavirus.

According to a report by Business Standard, Biocon is repurposing its psoriasis drug Itolizumab.

Roche’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra (tocilizumab) is reportedly being tried to prevent extreme inflammation in seriously ill COVID-19 patients. Actemra is marketed by Cipla.

The report suggests that the two drugs are currently being tested on critically ill patients in Nair Hospital and King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Two patients at Nair Hospital, who were administered with Roche's Tocilizumab, have reportedly shown decent recovery to be taken off ventilators. Biocon's Itolizumab was administered to another patient at KEM.

The report adds that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to test these drugs on more than 120 patients who have been identified and who could potentially benefit from these drugs. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In India, Maharashtra, and especially the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), is the worst-affected by the novel coronavirus disease. The state has so far reported nearly 13,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which includes a death toll of over 540. Of these, over 9,700 cases have been reported in MMR alone.

However, the pricing of Rs 60,000 per dose, remains a hurdle. A patient would need three such doses, which takes the total cost of treatment to Rs 1.8 lakh only for the drug, the report adds.

Many other Indian pharmaceutical companies besides Biocon are also rolling up their sleeves to start clinical trials of drugs. These companies include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Strides Pharma Science and Cadila Healthcare.