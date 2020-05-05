App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai doctors try Biocon and Roche's drugs on critical COVID-19 patients: Report

Two drugs from Biocon and Roche are reportedly being tested on critically ill patients at Mumbai's Nair Hospital and King Edward Memorial Hospital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Pharmaceutical companies Biocon and Roche have joined the race to come up with a drug to combat the novel coronavirus.

According to a report by Business Standard, Biocon is repurposing its psoriasis drug Itolizumab.

Roche’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra (tocilizumab) is reportedly being tried to prevent extreme inflammation in seriously ill COVID-19 patients. Actemra is marketed by Cipla.

The report suggests that the two drugs are currently being tested on critically ill patients in Nair Hospital and King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Two patients at Nair Hospital, who were administered with Roche's Tocilizumab, have reportedly shown decent recovery to be taken off ventilators. Biocon's Itolizumab was administered to another patient at KEM.

The report adds that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to test these drugs on more than 120 patients who have been identified and who could potentially benefit from these drugs. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In India, Maharashtra, and especially the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), is the worst-affected by the novel coronavirus disease. The state has so far reported nearly 13,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which includes a death toll of over 540. Of these, over 9,700 cases have been reported in MMR alone.

However, the pricing of Rs 60,000 per dose, remains a hurdle. A patient would need three such doses, which takes the total cost of treatment to Rs 1.8 lakh only for the drug, the report adds.

Many other Indian pharmaceutical companies besides Biocon are also rolling up their sleeves to start clinical trials of drugs. These companies include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Strides Pharma Science and Cadila Healthcare.

First Published on May 5, 2020 09:09 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus

BofA says PSBs will need up to Rs 1.14 lakh crore capital; recommends recap bonds to fund banks

Coronavirus impact: Aviation Ministry notifies conditional exemptions for use of drones meant for aid

China hid virus' severity to hoard supplies: Report

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

