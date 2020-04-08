Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai diagnostics company develops test that can give results in an hour

Mumbai-based Molbio Diagnostics has tied up with Tata Trusts to produce coronavirus test kits that can produce results within an hour.

Called the Truenat Beta CoV, the test can diagnose a positive result for the coronavirus strain within an hour at a cost of Rs 1,350 per test as per a report by Business Standard.

Company CTO Chandrashekhar Nair quoted in the report said that it will be used in Uttar Pradesh to start with.

The portable, battery-operated kits can be used by up to 15 individuals in a day and cost Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. The company has an order for 1,500 test kits so far. The kits are approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the government.

The kit uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology to evaluate the throat swabs for diagnoses and are hence more accurate, Nair added.

The company has so far raised Rs 400 crore, of which Rs 240 crore came from Motilal Oswal over the last three months.

Molbio was also supported by the India Health Fund (IHF) through its Centre for Health Research and Innovations (CHRI).

IHF is an initiative by the Tata Trusts which facilitates the reach of projects and services to the market. It has received Rs 1 crore from the Tata Trusts for the programmes to prevent infectious disease, IHF CEO Madhav Joshi said.

The government had earlier set Rs 4,500 as the upper limit for testing by private labs, but many people were hesitant to voluntarily go for testing because of the cost.

Around 119 government labs (providing free testing) and 29 private labs have been authorised to test for coronavirus. Of these 104 are operational.