Coronavirus pandemic | MTNL to provide 1-month free access to corporate servers for work from home

State-owned telecom firm MTNL on March 26 started offering free access to office server to its enterprise customers' employees to support work from home during the lockdown. The employees of MTNL's corporate customers using its broadband connection will be able to avail this service free for one month, MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar told PTI.

"Many organisations have their main server on MTNL MPLS Network. Employees of such organisations who have MTNL Broadband can be enabled with MTNL VPNoBB (Virtual Private Network Over Broadband). Through this, they can access their office servers. This will be a secure medium," Kumar said.

He said this system will give them access to all service that their company offers in office to carry out their task.

"Using this, corporate employees can do all the works for which otherwise they have to come to office. It will be just extension of office up to their home. No access limitations. MTNL will be extending this facility for one month without any additional charge, just to enable smooth work from home," he said.

Generally, MTNL charges Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500 per connection for accessing corporate servers located on its network.