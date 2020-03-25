App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: MRF, Maxxis India suspend production till April 14

"In view of the nationwide lockdown for a period of 21 days, the operations of our head office, sales offices and plants across India will remain shut until the lockdown is lifted," MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Tyre makers MRF and Maxxis India on Wednesday announced a temporary shutdown of their plants in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The expected financial impact of this is not ascertainable at this stage, it added.

Similarly, Maxxis India said it has suspended manufacturing operations at its Sanand facility till April 14, 2020 in view of the lockdown to contain the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Apollo Tyres and Ceat also announced plant closure due to coronavirus outbreak.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Maxxis India #MRF

