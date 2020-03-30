App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mother Dairy mulls tie-up with e-commerce players to maintain milk supply: Report

Supply of milk is permitted during the nationwide lockdown, since it is one of the essential items identified by the Centre.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Mother Dairy has proposed tying up with e-grocers such as BigBasket, Milkbasket, and Supr Daily to maintain supply of milk, according to a report by The Times of India.

India is currently in a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. Supply of milk is permitted, since it is one of the essential items identified by the Centre.

Mother Dairy is ready to raise production and use online companies' distribution networks to reach consumers in areas that do not have milk booths, executives told the paper. The dairy company has written to some e-commerce players.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 here

We are ready to operate at our fullest capacity. Currently, we are operating around an average of 35 lakh litres a day. If e-commerce players are experiencing surged demand in some areas, we can increase our capacity by over 10 percent, with the backing of smooth distribution, a Mother Dairy spokesperson told The Times of India.

Mother Dairy and Amul have reported a surge in the demand for milk after some states began imposing lockdowns.

While the demand for milk products has been more or less the same, the demand for ice-cream has taken a hit.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 11:54 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Mother Dairy

