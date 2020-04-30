Coronavirus pandemic | McDonald's, Domino's staff may get paid in instalments: Report

Amid the nationwide lockdown, fast food chains such as McDonald's and Domino's Pizza have deferred salaries for April for their staff.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the restaurant chains have deferred 20-40 percent of the pay for mid-and-senior level employees.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) President Anurag Katriar told the paper that there was no income coming their way due to the lockdown.

"Most companies are facing the problem of paying employee salaries in full for the month of April," Katriar said.

India is in a lockdown, which began on March 25 and scheduled to be lifted on May 4, to break the chain of coronavirus infection. During this time, restaurants have been closed, with only some doing deliveries.

Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino's in India, had not responded to a request for comment by ET.

A spokesperson for Hardcastle Restaurants, which operates McDonald's outlets in west and south India, said the company had taken a call on the salaries, though there were several discussions on reducing the impact of the crisis.

"Through the current crisis, our priority has been to safeguard the jobs of our 10,000-strong workforce and to give them their full salaries," the spokesperson told the publication.

Several companies have taken loans or raised funds for their employees, the report said.

Officials at six large fine-dining and quick-service restaurant chains confirmed the development to the paper.

"It is highly unlikely that we can pay full salaries since our sector is most impacted. Other sectors like packaged goods have at least sold online and foods are selling through kiranas as well," a source told the publication.

