App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mahindra CIE temporarily suspends production activities

The operations at Karnataka plants shall be suspended from March 25, 2020 till March 31, 2020. However, the same is subject to review of rapidly changing circumstances, Mahindra CIE Automotive added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
auto parts
auto parts
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive has suspended production activities in all plants across the country, except in Karnataka, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company and its subsidiaries, including Aurangabad Electricals Ltd, have suspended operations at all the manufacturing units in India, except in Karnataka, from March 23 till the government restrictions are removed, Mahindra CIE Automotive said in a regulatory filing.

The operations at Karnataka plants shall be suspended from March 25, 2020 till March 31, 2020. However, the same is subject to review of rapidly changing circumstances, it added.

Close

The company's subsidiary in Italy, Metallcastello SpA, has also suspended its operation from March 23, Mahindra CIE Automotive said.

related news

The closure is expected till April 6, 2020, it added.

"In Germany, due to the reduction of the demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, our subsidiary Schoneweiss & Co GmbH will be also closed for next two weeks," it said.

The other two German subsidiaries, Gesenkschmiede Schneider GmbH and Falkenroth Umformtechnik GmbH will continue its operation, but at a reduced output, during this period, it noted.

Besides, the company's Spain-based subsidiaries will stop operations for next two weeks to adapt output to the new demand, it added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #India #Mahindra CIE Automotive

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.