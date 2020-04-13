App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown period must be excluded from 90-day NPA timeline: Bombay HC

On March 27, the Reserve Bank granted a three-month moratorium on loan installments due between March 1 and May 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Bombay High Court (HC) on April 13 ordered that the lockdown period must be excluded while classifying a loan as a non-performing asset (NPA), LiveLaw reported.

A bank classifies a loan as an NPA if the repayment is not made within 90 days of the due date.

The Bombay HC passed the interim order while hearing petitions filed by real estate firms Transcon Skycity and Transcon Iconica against ICICI Bank.

Close

On March 27, the Reserve Bank granted a three-month moratorium on loan installments due between March 1 and May 31. The move was aimed to provide depositors some relief during the COVID-19 outbreak, whose loans would otherwise have been classified as NPAs.

related news

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"The period of March 1, 2020 until May 31, 2020 during which there is a lockdown will stand excluded from the 90-day NPA declaration computation until — and this is the condition — the lockdown is lifted",

"If the lockdown extends beyond May 31, 2020, then these days will be deferred accordingly, irrespective of whether the moratorium itself is extended beyond May 31, 2020," the Bombay HC said in the order.

Transcon Iconica had defaulted on payments that were due between January 15 and February 15, LiveLaw reported. The company had taken a loan of Rs 80 crore from ICICI Bank for a construction project, of which Rs 30 crore has been disbursed. 

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown which began on March 24 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #ICICI Bnk #India

most popular

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.