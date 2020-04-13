Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown period must be excluded from 90-day NPA timeline: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court (HC) on April 13 ordered that the lockdown period must be excluded while classifying a loan as a non-performing asset (NPA), LiveLaw reported.

A bank classifies a loan as an NPA if the repayment is not made within 90 days of the due date.

The Bombay HC passed the interim order while hearing petitions filed by real estate firms Transcon Skycity and Transcon Iconica against ICICI Bank.

On March 27, the Reserve Bank granted a three-month moratorium on loan installments due between March 1 and May 31. The move was aimed to provide depositors some relief during the COVID-19 outbreak, whose loans would otherwise have been classified as NPAs.

"The period of March 1, 2020 until May 31, 2020 during which there is a lockdown will stand excluded from the 90-day NPA declaration computation until — and this is the condition — the lockdown is lifted",

"If the lockdown extends beyond May 31, 2020, then these days will be deferred accordingly, irrespective of whether the moratorium itself is extended beyond May 31, 2020," the Bombay HC said in the order.

Transcon Iconica had defaulted on payments that were due between January 15 and February 15, LiveLaw reported. The company had taken a loan of Rs 80 crore from ICICI Bank for a construction project, of which Rs 30 crore has been disbursed.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown which began on March 24 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.