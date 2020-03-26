App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Let life get back to normal, then we can talk about IPL, says Rohit Sharma

India has so far recorded nearly 700 positive cases of coronavirus besides 16 deaths.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma on March 26 said the Indian Premier League can wait till the country overcomes the crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the IPL was postponed till April 15 but with the 21-day nationwide lockdown in place, the future of the cash-rich event's 13th edition looks grim.

"We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said.

The opener was responding to questions during an Instagram chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

India has so far recorded nearly 700 positive cases of coronavirus besides 16 deaths.

Globally, the death toll has crossed 22000 while infecting lakhs of people.

Thanks to the lockdown, all the Indian metropolis are wearing a deserted look.

"I haven't seen Bombay like this before. As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there.

"This is a time to spend with them and loads of it," said Rohit.

The vice-captain of India's limited overs squads leads Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Rohit was rested for India's home series against South Africa which got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 10:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket

