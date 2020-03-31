Coronavirus pandemic: ITC converts perfume plant in Himachal Pradesh into sanitiser production unit

In a bid to meet the huge demand for santisers during the COVID-19 outbreak, FMCG major ITC has converted its perfume manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh into a disinfectant-making unit and commenced production of Savlon Sanitisers, the company said in a press release.

Amidst the global health crisis and the unprecedented surge in demand for hand hygiene products like sanitisers, ITC’s perfume factory will produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of Savlon Hand Sanitisers.

Commissioned in November 2019, the factory at Manpura in Himachal Pradesh was a facility designed to produce premium fine fragrances.

“During these challenging times, ITC has redoubled its efforts to ensure enhanced supply and availability of Savlon range of products in the market. This intervention will enable ITC to meet the demand surge for sanitisers in the market,” it said.

In line with the government's order and in public interest, ITC has also reduced prices of Savlon sanitisers.

On March 21, the government capped the maximum retail price of hand sanitiser at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30, 2020, after a sharp rise in the prices owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

ITC has cut the price of a 55 ml bottle of hand sanitiser from Rs 77 to Rs 27.

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd said, “Addressing a larger national requirement during the coronavirus pandemic, ITC has repurposed its recently commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Manpura, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture Savlon Hand Sanitisers. This initiative reinforces our efforts to enable enhanced production and supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market which is the need of the hour to help fight the virus and contain its spread.”

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 177 countries. Today is the sixth day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,071.