Coronavirus pandemic | IT Services sector growth to be flat to marginal in FY21, say experts

The Indian IT industry is going to see flat or marginal growth in the range in FY21 at the back of coronavirus outbreak across the world.

“I don’t even see the IT firms growing even at 7-8 percent next year,” said V Balakrishnan, former CFO, Infosys. The impact will be felt in the quarters ending June and September 2020, he pointed out.

Kotak institutional securities pegs the IT services growth at 3-8 percent across the companies. According to a recent NASSCOM report, the IT industry was set to grow 7.7 percent to $191 billion for FY20. The industry body stopped giving revenue guidance from 2019.

Balakrishnan explained that most of the major revenue generators for the IT sector has been hit by coronavirus.

For the IT services sector, banking and financial services, oil and gas, retail and manufacturing are one of the largest revenue generators. All of these sectors were hugely hit by coronavirus.

For TCS, Infosys and Wipro, banking, which is already under stress, accounts for about 30 percent of the overall revenue whereas it is 22 percent for HCL Tech. Another blow is in the oil and gas segment. Sharp cut in crude oil prices will impact the energy vertical of IT firms. The vertical accounts for about 13 percent for Infosys and Wipro.

The next biggest impact is the travel and hospitality sector, one of the worst affected by coronavirus. It will directly impact Mindtree, NIIT Technologies and Mphasis. This is followed by retail, which accounts for anywhere between 10-15 percent of overall revenue for top IT firms.

The uncertainty comes at a period of high growth. For IT companies, the June and September quarters are the best compared to the third and fourth quarter, which are seasonally weak quarters. The coronavorus pandemic puts a break on business growth.

Balakrishnan explained, “Things are really bad because there is lot of impact on movement of people.”

When movement of people gets impacted, any project a company wants to start in the IT space needs people’s presence on site initially, at least for certain time. Once the pace is set, then the rest can be done remotely.

The ban on business travel is will thus impact new deals and acquiring new customers. Investments from existing customers, majority of them are impacted by coronavirus, may see an impact as well.

Many companies have already started issuing profit warnings. This includes Apple, Microsoft, HSBC, HP, Coca Cola, Marriott, Qantas and General Electric, the Kotak institutional securities report points out.

IT firms count firms like Apple and Marriott as key consumers. With so much uncertainty around how long coronavirus impact will last, it is one of the most challenging times, added Balakrishnan.